Women owned
LGBTQI+ owned
Eco-friendly
Organic
Handmade
Not on Amazon
Gives back
“Our love of community, strong women, the beautiful California landscape, and sipping tea from around the world were all the driving inspirations for our brand. We believe tea is best shared with a loved one, a couple laughs, and maybe a few tears.”
Flowerhead Tea
Los Angeles, CaliforniaShop women owned
“We are a women and queer led business, which informs our approach to just about everything we do. We believe in creating beautiful, ethically made products and using business to do good. Our handcrafted heirloom textiles weave together traditional techniques with a contemporary aesthetic for thoughtful, timeless interiors rooted in responsible design.”
MINNA
Hudson, New YorkShop LGBTQI+ owned
“We package each product with care for its carbon impact, use, reuse, and end of life. The cornerstone of our approach is our refill program for Mind and Body Wash, which lets you refill your soap at over 200 stores nationwide.”
Bathing Culture
San Francisco, CaliforniaShop eco-friendly
“We are convinced that health cannot be resolved by swallowing a simple pill, but by permanently changing our eating habits. This is why we have formulated adaptogen coffees and powdered supplements, natural and organic, that are easy to use in our drinks or in our food. Our mission? Decomplexify health by making it easy, tasty and accessible to as many people as possible.”
Inners
Paris, FranceShop organic
“From the ethical sourcing of their materials to their mindful construction, we make hats that you can wear with pride and purpose.”
Hampui Hats
Berkeley, CaliforniaShop handmade
“We craft scents that celebrate and honor the magic of a life lived in the garden and experienced outdoors. All Loam Candles are made with a blend of soy and coconut wax, cotton wicks and clean fragrances.”
Loam Candles
Los Angeles, CaliforniaShop not on Amazon
“First inspired by nature, Capra Designs holds a commitment to operate thoughtfully through the practices, processes and materials that bring our designs to life. We are ever pursuing cleaner and lighter alternatives that are kinder on the planet. Capra Designs donates a portion of every sale via I=Change.”
Capra Designs
Balnarring Beach, AustraliaShop gives back
